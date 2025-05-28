Trending Tags
Video Does Not Show Tripura Tribals Attacking Bangladeshi Infiltrators

BOOM found that the visuals show a clash that happened over allegations of vote stealing in Indonesia in December 2024.

Video Does Not Show Tripura Tribals Attacking Bangladeshi Infiltrators
CLAIMVideo shows tribals in Tripura attacking Bangladeshi infiltrators with bows and arrows.
FACT CHECKThe video is old and from Indonesia. It shows a clash between two groups over allegations of vote stealing in Central Papua in December of last year.

A video showing a group of people attacking with bows and arrows has now been circulated online with a false claim that it shows tribals in Tripura attacking infiltrators from Bangladesh entering India.

BOOM found that the video is from Indonesia. It was taken during a clash in Central Papua in December 2024, which occurred between two groups over allegations of stealing votes.

The video is being shared amid diplomatically strained relations between India and Bangladesh, along with unverified reports of attacks on Bangladeshi infiltrators by local tribals in Tripura.

Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into keyframes and performed a reverse image search, which led to a December 9, 2024, article published by Indonesian news outlet VIVA.

The article carried a screengrab from the viral video and stated that it showed a clash between supporters of a regent candidate pair in Intan Jaya, Central Papua, on December 7, 2024.


A translated excerpt from the Indonesian report mentioned that the unrest began when supporters of candidate number 3, Apolos Bagau, accused candidate number 1, Aner Maiseni, of stealing their votes. The situation later got escalated, culminating in both groups attacking each other with bows, stones, and sharp weapons.

A report published by another Indonesian news outlet, BeritaSatu, on December 8, 2024, cited Intan Jaya Police Chief Kompol Subekti Wibowo, who said that more than 1,000 people were involved in the clash.

We also found other visuals of the same incident aired by Indonesian news channels. One such news bulletin, uploaded by Kompas TV on its official YouTube channel on December 9, 2024, can be seen below.


