Video Of Mamata Banerjee Asking TMC Workers To Work For The Poor Viral With A False Claim

A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging Trinamool Congress party workers to serve people selflessly has resurfaced with false claims that it shows her mocking the poor.

BOOM found that Banerjee made the comment while addressing TMC party workers at the Martyr's Day Rally in Kolkata on July 21, 2024. In her speech, Banerjee asks the members to serve people and not be "greedy."

In the video, Banerjee can be heard saying, "I want you to ... remain poor... meaning, survive on whatever is available at home."

The Claim

BJP West Bengal shared the video from their verified X Handle and wrote, "Mamata Banerjee wants to keep the people of Bengal trapped in poverty. She has no vision left for the state's future. The time has come to uproot the Bangla-Birodhi TMC government."

The video was also shared by the handle @BefittingFacts on X. See archived X posts here, here, here, and here.

What We Found:

BOOM Bangla debunked the video when it was viral with a false claim.

We analysed the live stream which was uploaded on the party’s official YouTube channel on July 21, 2024 and found that Banerjee was addressing her party members while making those remarks. In her speech, she asks TMC party workers to be "friends of the society" and serve people selflessly. She then asks them to not think about getting wealthier instead be conscientious.

The segment can be heard starting from 2:57:20 time stamp.

She then urges party members to visit and help people and also warns about necessary actions against complaints received about them. She says, "If we get any complaints against anyone, then we will take necessary action. Keep this in mind. I want you all... to be poor - meaning ...survive on whatever you have at home. I don't want (you) to be greedy. We don't want to be greedy, we want to be friends of the people. As long as you can do this, remember that no one can remove you, no one can overthrow you."



