YouTube Horror Film Shared As Visuals From ‘Epstein Files’

A cinematic clip showing a man uncovering a cage containing a woman who claims to be pregnant and cries for help is being falsely shared as a horrific scene from the ‘Epstein Files’ released by the US Justice Department.

BOOM found that the visuals are a work of fiction from a horror film by independent filmmakers Parker Haj and Chester Beckington. The footage was originally uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Life of Luxury' on April 5, 2025.

The viral claim comes amid renewed public interest and outrage following the release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The high-profile nature of the case, involving global political and business elites, has frequently served as a catalyst for conspiracy theories on social media. Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected the mention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name in related documents, calling them “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal”.

The Claim

A verified X user shared the video with the caption, “Pregnant minors treated like animals and the world still debates ‘proof,’” along with a hashtag linking it to the Epstein Files.

The video has been viewed 1.7 million times at the time of filing this report.

What We Found: Video Is From a Horror Film

BOOM found that the video is a scripted segment from an independent horror production and is unrelated to any real-world investigation.

1. Visuals Traced to 'Life of Luxury': A reverse image search of keyframes using Google Lens led us to a TikTok link titled “I Am The Vessel Life of Luxury Full Video”.

Following this lead, we found the original, high-resolution version on the verified YouTube channel 'Life of Luxury,' uploaded on April 5, 2025. Visuals identical to the viral clip appear between the 0:28 and 0:40 marks of the original video.

2. Disclaimer Confirms Fictional Content: The video description explicitly states that the content is produced for "artistic purposes" and "intent to entertain". The production follows characters Parker and Chester as they investigate a "mysterious disappearance" in an abandoned house. According to the channel's profile, Luxury Productions Inc. specialises in independent films by Parker Haj and Chester Beckington.