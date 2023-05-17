An old video of a brawl that took place in United Kingdom's Birmingham city has recently been shared with a false claim that the clip shows Indians thrashing Pakistani extremists in London.

BOOM found that the video is from 2019 and shows a brawl between two warring families in a residential neighbourhood in Birmingham.

The 31-seconds long video shows a group of men, some of them in traditional Muslim attire, throwing punches and screaming at each other in broad daylight.



The video is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Indian community thrashed Pakistani extremists on the streets of London."



(Original Text in Hindi: लंदन की सड़कों पर भारतीय समुदाय ने पाकिस्तानी चरमपंथियों को जमकर पीटा।)





Click here to view the tweet.



Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the video and found multiple news reports about the incident, which happened in 2019.

UK-based news outlet Daily Mail published a video report about the incident with a caption saying, "Family feud leads to a barbaric street brawl with weapons in Aston, Birmingham".

We also found another Daily Mail report published on August 17, 2019, stating, "A 'barbaric' street brawl between 'two feuding families' erupted after a week of bad blood sparked by a 'wedding argument'."

The report further added saying, "A source told MailOnline the row, outside houses worth around £140,000, hit boiling point on Thursday, which led to young members of the warring families fighting before being joined by men. The source added that 'every one in the video are related and it was a family feud'."

We also found that local media outlet there, Birmingham Live, reported about the incident at that time.

A report published by Birmingham Live on August 19, 2019, stated that the incident happened on August 15, 2019, because of a family dispute.

The Birmingham Live report mentioned quoting a source close to the family saying that the attack happened to take revenge on the family and three men were injured in the fight.

BOOM also reached out to West Midlands Police to verify the authenticity of the viral claim with the video.

Mike Woods, news manager at West Midlands police, in an email reply shared the 2019 official statement released by the police with us.

The statement reads, "Police were called to reports of disorder in Prestbury Road, Aston, around 5.30pm yesterday (15 August). One man suffered a cut to his head after he is believed to have been struck by a baseball bat, while two others suffered minor facial injuries having been punched. Officers received a further report of a stabbing at just after 9pm but officers attended and found no-one with stab injuries."

The identity of those involved in the brawl was not revealed in the news reports. The police did not provide any additional details about the same in their statement. However, the video does not appear to be a fight between Indians and Pakistanis in the UK.



