An old video of football fans celebrating a win in a pub in England is viral with a false claim that it shows fans reacting to Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan's trailer.

BOOM found that the original video is old from 2016, when Jawan had not released and also shows the football match playing on screen and not the Jawan trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film Jawan is currently in the race to break box-office records post its theatrical release on September 7 this year. As per reports, the action-thriller directed by Atlee has earned Rs 75 crore on its opening day and became the highest first day grossers in Bollywood's history. Several movie critics and cinegoers have said that Khan's recent blockbuster delivered a social message in the package of a massy film.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search and found a YouTube channel named Bristol Sport which had uploaded a similar video on June 17, 2016.

The video was uploaded with a description that states, "Thousands of football fans filled Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday afternoon for the England v Wales game."

We also noticed that the Bristol Sport's Facebook page went live on June 16, 2016, from the same place with a caption that states, "Fans singing the England National Anthem at Ashton Gate's Sports Bar & Grill".

Taking a cue, we did a related keyword search and found the original video was uploaded on news outlet SPORTbible's Facebook page on June 16, 2016.

The video was uploaded with a caption that says, "Absolute scenes when England scored earlier. Beer everywhere!"

A keyword search related to Ashton Gate's Sports Bar & Grill and the EURO 2016 match between the England and Wales led us to an article published by Bristol City FC on June 17, 2016.

The article reported about the incident saying, "Thousands of football fans filled Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday afternoon for the England v Wales game. Throughout the tournament the Sports Bar & Grill will be showing every game live with a special fan zone created in the South Stand concourse for each England group game."



