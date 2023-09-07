Old videos of people reacting to unrelated movies are viral online as the public's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, Jawan.

Directed by Atlee and starring Nayanthara alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan released pan-India on September 7, 2023. The movie is expected to follow the trajectory of SRK starrer Pathan that released earlier this year.

Three videos showing an old man, a woman, and another man talking about their bad experience while watching a film are viral online. The old man talks about how the movie has no story, the woman says the film was boring and lacked logic, and finally another man says that the best part about the film was the interval.

BOOM found that all three videos are old and show public reviews of different movies uploaded by a channel called Viral Bollywood on YouTube. None of the clips show the audience's reaction to Jawan.

The videos purporting to show some people criticising the film are viral online amid this. The first video of the old man was shared with the caption, "Another honest review of #Jawan straight from the famous gaiety galaxy, Mumbai. "Story me koi dum nahi hai" And the last line when Dadu lost his calm.😂"













The second video of a man saying the interval was the best part of the movie is being shared with the caption, "⚠️⚠️ Jawan Review ⚠️⚠️1.2/10 Disaster Movie. Worst Songs Ever in any Srk Movie. The Only Best this Was Interval #JawanReviews #Jawan."













The caption of the third video with the woman reads, "The Most Authentic and Genuine Review of Atlee's Jawan by #ShahRukhKhan 's Biggest fan girl."













BOOM found that the three videos were old and showed reviews of Udta Punjab, Zero, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, not Jawan.

Video 1













We noticed the logo of Viral Bollywood on the video and searched its YouTube channel. Viral Bollywood shares celebrity news and public reviews of latest movies from theatres.

We found that the man seen in this video appeared in several other movie reviews uploaded by the channel. See here and here.

One of the videos titled 'Watch It At Your Own Risk | LOL | Beiimaan Love, Baar Baar Dekho, Banjo, Sultan movie Review' included a compilation of the old man's reviews.

The man's clothes at 3:17 were an exact match to the viral clip. The video carried the text 'Udta Punjab' on the top right indicating that the review was for that particular movie.













We then searched the channel's public review for Udta Punjab starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh and found a video uploaded on June 17, 2016. The part from 9:45 was an exact match to our viral video.









Video 2













This video too, was taken from Viral Bollywood's YouTube channel and showed the public review of Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Uploaded on December 22, 2018, the part of the video from 0:57 matched the viral video.









Video 3













The third video was also from the channel of Viral Bollywood. We went through the movie reviews on this channel and found a review of Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma shared on August 4, 2017. The man's attire in this video and the clip from 0:15 were an exact match to the viral video.









We also searched for Viral Bollywood's videos of Jawan and found that they had shared four public reviews (here, here, here, and here) at the time of writing this article. None of the videos featured the people seen in the viral video.



