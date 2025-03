A video of a woman dancing in a room is viral misidentifying her as Muskan Rastogi, the accused arrested on allegations of murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput.

BOOM found that the claim is false and the woman in the video is content creator Palak Saini.

Muskan Rastogi has been arrested with Sahil Shukla, who she was allegedly in an extra-marital affair with, for conspiring to murder Rastogi's husband Saurabh Rajput. The duo is accused of killing Rajput at the married couple's rented home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The police have said the victim's dismembered body was found stuffed in a drum and that the accused duo planned to flee to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

In the viral video, a woman dressed in a black dress is dancing in a room while a song plays on the TV. It is being shared with the caption, "H: The viral video of muskan Rastogis vulgar dance she is involved in the murder of her husband, The dead body of the husband Saurabh Rajput was rotting inside a plastic drum in Meerut and his wife Muskan Rastogi was enjoying his money in Shimla and Manali after murdering him."





Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

Fact Check

BOOM found that the woman in the video is not Rastogi, but a content creator named Palak Saini.

We first looked through news reports on the incident and the arrest, which carried photos of the accused Muskan Rastogi. A comparison of Rastogi and the woman in the video showed several differences in facial and physical appearances between the two.





We then scanned replies to the viral posts and found a reply to an X post identifying the woman as Palak Saini. We looked through Saini's Instagram account and found the same viral video uploaded on March 18, 2025.





Click here to view the post.

Saini who describes herself as a model based in Sonipat, Haryana told BOOM that she is a transwoman and confirmed that she is the one seen in the video.