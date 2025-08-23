Old Jagannath Rath Yatra Video Shared As Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Rally

A video showing massive crowds is viral as visuals from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. BOOM found that the video is actually from the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, held earlier this year.
Through reverse image searches and geolocation checks, BOOM confirmed that the temple structure and street seen in the viral clip matched the Shree Jagannath Temple and Grand Road in Puri.
A video of a massive procession was shared on X and Facebook (archived here), claiming to show the turnout at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, which began on August 17, 2025. (archive here and here)
👉 No spam, no paywall — but verified insights.
You’re now part of the BOOM community.