Old Jagannath Rath Yatra Video Shared As Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Rally

A video showing massive crowds is viral as visuals from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. BOOM found that the video is actually from the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, held earlier this year.

Through reverse image searches and geolocation checks, BOOM confirmed that the temple structure and street seen in the viral clip matched the Shree Jagannath Temple and Grand Road in Puri.

The Claim

A video of a massive procession was shared on X and Facebook (archived here), claiming to show the turnout at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, which began on August 17, 2025. (archive here and here)

What We Found

Video predates Rahul Gandhi's rally: A reverse image search of keyframes led BOOM to number of social media posts Instagram reel posted by @ecitymirror on July 5, 2025, weeks before the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' began. It also identified the video as being from the Rath Yatra in Puri.

Old footage shared multiple times: BOOM also found excerpts of the same video shared on Instagram on June 9, ahead of this year's Rath Yatra, further confirming it predates the ongoing political rally.

Geolocation confirms Puri: BOOM compared the temple structure and adjoining street seen in the viral clip with images of Shree Jagannath Temple from its official website and Google Maps imagery of Grand Road, Puri, which leads to the temple. The match further confirmed the location of the video as Puri, not Bihar.
















