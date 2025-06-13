Video of People Jumping Off A Building Falsely Linked To Air India Crash

A video of people jumping from an apartment building to escape a fire, is viral falsely linking it to the Air India flight that crashed into a hostel block in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

BOOM found that the video is from Dwarka, Delhi where a man jumped with his children from the 10th floor of an apartment to escape a raging fire.

On June 12, 2025 a London-bound Air India flight crashed minutes after take off into the hostel block of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. A sole passenger survived the crash, with nearly 300 reported dead, including those aboard the plane and the students in the hostel. The Tata Group has announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of each individuals. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.

The Claim

The video is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Watch this video carefully, you will get goosebumps. Another video of Ahmedabad plane crash is going viral rapidly". (Original Text in Hindi: ध्यान से देखिए इस वीडियो को रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे अहमदाबाद प्लेन क्रैश का एक और वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है)





View an archive here.

What We Found: Video From Apartment Fire In Delhi

BOOM found multiple news reports from June 10, 2025, about a fire in an apartment in Delhi matching the viral visual.

1. Reddit Post from June 10, 2025

A reverse image search on video keyframes led us to a Reddit post from June 10, 2025, with the same video. The Reddit user said the video is from fire that broke out at an apartment in Dwarka, Delhi the same day.

2. News Reports About Delhi Flat Fire

Using this, we ran a keyword search and found multiple video reports about a fire in Shabad Apartments in Delhi’s Dwarka area. According to The Indian Express report from June 11, 2025, a massive fire broke out on the 9th floor of the apartment complex on June 10, 2025. The report added that a resident Yash Yadav jumped off the 10th-floor balcony with his two children to escape the intense blaze, leading to their deaths.

3. Viral Video Not A Match For Visuals From Plane Crash

Additionally, we compared the viral video to visuals of the hostel building that the Air India plane crashed into and found that they do not match the viral video. The images can be seen here, here and here.



