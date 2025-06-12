Old Video From Nepal Viral As Air India Plane Crash In Gujarat

A video from 2023, of a plane crash in Nepal accidentally live streamed by a passenger is viral with a false claim that it shows visuals from the Air India flight that crashed minutes after take-off in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

BOOM found that the footage shows the crash of a Yeti Airlines flight near Nepal's Pokhara on January 15, 2023, which led to the death of all the 72 passengers on board. The video shows a live stream by an Indian passenger, in the moments leading up to the crash.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take-off on June 12, 2025, with 242 passengers on board. Official confirmation on the number of casualties is awaited (as of publication of this story).

A live stream video from the inside of a plane, minutes before it crashes is viral claiming it shows visuals of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The video is being shared with the text, "Heartbreaking: A Facebook Live video has surfaced reportedly moments before the tragic #planecrash near Ahmedabad, Gujarat involving Air India flight AI171. Prayers for everyone on board."

Heartbreaking: A Facebook Live video has surfaced reportedly moments before the tragic #planecrash near Ahmedabad, Gujarat involving Air India flight AI171.



Prayers for everyone on board. 💔#AI171 #Ahmedabad #BreakingNews#Ahemdabad"अहमदाबाद प्लेन एयर इंडिया#planecrash pic.twitter.com/OV01CEKZsW — Mohammed Faizan Shaikh (@king7851007) June 12, 2025

BOOM found the video is from January 2023, showing a plane crash near Pokhara in Nepal. The video does not match visuals from the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on June 12, 2025.

1. Video Viral In 2023: A reverse image search led us to a Facebook post from January 16, 2023 with the same video. According to reports, the video was shot by a passenger named Sonu Jaiswal, 35.

2. Video Shows Yeti Airlines Plane Crash : We found multiple news reports from 2023 reporting on the viral footage of the plane crash and confirming that the plane was a Yeti Airlines plane. Reports by BBC, Channel News Asia, and Al Jazeera describe the exact same video. The crash on June 12 involved an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London.

3. Geo-Location Confirmation : BOOM had in 2023 geolocated the same viral video and confirmed that it was shot by an Indian passenger on board. Read our story here. We had then also gathered other visual evidence including the ads seen on the passenger seat that matched the logo of a Nepal based bank.