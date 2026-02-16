Scripted Video Peddled As Elderly Muslim Forcing Minor Into Marriage

A video purportedly showing an elderly Muslim man forcing a minor girl into marrying him is being shared as a real incident.

BOOM found that the video is scripted. We were able to trace the video to a Bangladeshi social media handle that creates such wedding videos for 'entertainment purposes'.

The viral video shows an elderly Muslim man in wedding attire pulling the hand of a girl in bridalwear while she screams and says in Bengali that she does not want to go with him.

The Claim

A verified X user shared the video with the caption, "a 75-year-old Muslim man marries a 16-year-old girl against her wil. islamic culture display, coming soon to your neighbourhood." (sic)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Viral Video Is Scripted

1. Post by Bangladeshi Content Creator: A keyword search combined with reverse image search on Google Lens led to a longer version of the same video uploaded by an Instagram page on December 5, 2025. The post carried a caption that read, "Bride's Farewell You'll understand this video only if you watch it completely differently". (sic)

An archived link of the post can be seen here.

We also reviewed the Instagram page AN Media 1 and found that the bio mentions sharing 'village wedding videos'. The bio section further includes links to several other social media handles of the creator.

2. Made by Bangladeshi Facebook Page: We then checked the social media handles linked to the Instagram page and came across a Bangladesh-based Facebook page called Wedding Studio. The same video can also be found there along with other wedding videos featuring the same actors.

We further noticed that the Facebook page bio mentions that they create content for 'entertainment purposes' and that it has 'no resemblance to reality'. It also urges viewers not to take their videos seriously or make religious comments.





BOOM also reached out to the Bangladesh-based creator for a comment. The article will be updated when we get a response.