An old CCTV footage of a train accident from Hyderabad has recently been shared with a false claim that it shows visuals of the horrific triple train collision that took place in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2.

BOOM found that the video shows a collision between two trains near Hyderabad's Kacheguda Railway Station; the incident happened on November 11, 2019.

More than 280 people lost their lives on June 2 evening in a devastating train accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train near Odisha's Bahanaga Bazar station. The clash, as per preliminary reports, happened as the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express accidentally changed its direction, entered a loop line and got derailed after hitting a stationary goods train on the line. The high-speed collision by the Coromandel Express derailed many of its coaches and some of them crashed with the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express approaching towards the Bahanaga Bazar station through the main line.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Railway board has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the deadly accident.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Odisa Balasore train accident real CCTV video".





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM noticed a "VOA" logo on one of the viral videos. Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search using "VOA Train Accident CCTV" and found that the same video which was uploaded on Voice of America's official YouTube channel on November 12, 2019.

The video was uploaded with a caption "Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage released by Indian Railways showed the moment when two trains collided head-on in India's southern city of Hyderabad, Monday, November 11. At least 16 people, including a train driver, were injured when the accident took place Monday morning. The trapped driver was rescued after being stuck for six hours. Six coaches of a local train and three coaches of Hundry Express derailed from the tracks due to the collision impact. (Reuters)"



The same was reported by India Today.

An Indian Express report published on November 12, 2019, states that the accident happened when a Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train collided with the Hyderabad Kurnool Hundry Express on November 11.

The report adds, "The accident left the loco pilots of the local train and at least 30 passengers injured. According to a statement by South Central Railway, six coaches of the MMTS and three coaches of the Hundry Express were affected in the collision. Officials said an error in signalling resulted in the local train switching tracks and colliding with the stationary Intercity Express."



