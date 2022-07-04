Old Video Of PM Modi Receiving Award Shared With Misleading Claim

An old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, known by his initials as MBZ, is doing rounds on social media with a claim that the president of UAE welcomed PM Modi with a garland of gold.

BOOM found that the claim with the video to be misleading. The clip is from 2019 and shows PM Modi being honoured with UAE's highest civilian award.

According to news reports, PM Modi recently visited Abu Dhabi in UAE on his way back to India after attending the G-7 summit; the prime minister was welcomed by UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In a tweet, PM Modi said he is touched by the special gesture of the president who welcomed him at the airport. The video is viral in this backdrop.

The caption with the post reads, "*1.6 kg GOLDEN GARLAND GIFT to our PM Sri Modi by ARAB KING.*"





Several captions also takes a dig on Modi critics. The Hindi caption with the post translates to, "A scarcity of Burnol in the librandu brigade. King of UAE has been gifted with a 170 tola gold chain to Modi ji."

(Original Text in Hindi: लिब्रांडू ब्रिगेड में बरनोल की भारी कमी अरब के राजा ने मोदी जी को 170 तोले सोने का हार भेंट किया।)





Fact Check

BOOM found that the video is three years old and shows Narendra Modi receiving the highest civilian award of UAE in August 2019.



On August 24, 2019, news agency ANI uploaded a video on YouTube which shows PM Modi conferred with UAE's highest civilian award 'Order of Zayed'. Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan handed him the award, the agency reported.

According to an Al-Jazeera report, "Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, known by his initials MBZ, personally put the gold medal around Modi's neck, with a portrait of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's first president after whom the order is named, displayed behind them."

A video of the award ceremony was also streamed live on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official YouTube channel at that time.

The same visuals can be noticed at 5 minute 10 seconds timestamp when compared with the viral footage.

PM Modi too tweeted some pictures of the award ceremony on August 24, 2019 and thanked UAE government for the honour.

Humbled to be conferred the 'Order of Zayed' a short while ago. More than an individual, this award is for India's cultural ethos and is dedicated to 130 crore Indians.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

