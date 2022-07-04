No News Found

Video Of Dog Attacking A Two-Year Old In Thailand Viral As India

The video shows an incident from Pattaya, Thailand where a two-year-old boy was attacked by an untethered pet pitbull

By - Sourit Sanyal
Loading...
  |  4 July 2022 9:25 AM GMT
Video Of Dog Attacking A Two-Year Old In Thailand Viral As India

A shocking video of a dog mauling a two-year-old boy in Pattaya, Thailand is being shared with false claims that the incident took place in Pune, Maharashtra.

The five minute long video shows a two-year-old child, sustaining severe injuries after a gruesome attack by an untethered pitbull. The video shows the toddler out for a walk with a woman and another young child, following which a pitbull charges toward the toddler from a gate that was left open by the dog's owner. The dog continues to attack the child despite the woman and another woman, trying to pull it away from the child.

BOOM has not included the video due to its disturbing nature.

The video is being shared with a claim text that says, "The above incidence happened in one of the housing society, yesterday morning,at HADAPSAR, PUNE." (sic)


Also Read: No, This Video Does Not Show A Kashmiri Pandit Chastising Rahul Gandhi On A Flight

FACT CHECK

BOOM found that the video is not from India but from Pattaya in Thailand and the child survived the incident but sustained severe injuries on his cheeks and head.

We first noticed the video when it was shared by a Twitter user without any claim that it was from India. The tweet has since been removed by Twitter for violating its rule. Replies to tweet had an article link which stated the incident took place in Thailand.

We then ran a search query for 'dog attacks child in Thailand' on Google and found several news stories published by Thai news outlets which said the incident happened in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi Province in South Pattaya, Thailand.

Pattaya News, a local media outlet spoke to two residents who witnessed the incident and helped rescue the child. The news article reported, "The witnesses identified as Father Somkiat, 67, and Jet, 39, (said) the incident was sparked when the nanny of the two foreign boys, 4 and 2, walked the boys past an open gate of a village home. CCTV show the older four-year-old boy pausing, reportedly as a large black dog began barking at the nanny and the two boys from inside the premises of the home. The gate to the home had reportedly been left open by accident after the trash had been taken out."


The story which carried screenshots from the same viral video, further reported, "...it took nearly four minutes for the nanny, a maid, and several witnesses who stopped to help, including Father Somkiat and Jet, to detach the dog from his vicious and unsolicited attack on the boy."

Another news outlet, The Bangkok Post reported, that the child suffered a broken jaw, cheek wounds and head injuries, requiring 200 stitches overall and that his condition was now stable.

The report further added that the parents of the child had filed a complaint with the local police in Pattaya against the dog's owners for not properly leashing and securing their pet.

Also Read: Zee News Falsely Claims Rahul Gandhi Called Udaipur Accused 'Children'

We also found detailed news stories reported in Thai media outlets which said the incident happened on June 20, 2022. According to one such story in the Daily News, a local newspaper, the owners of the dog had left their house and were not to be seen after the video of the incident went viral.

Also Read: Video Of Arnab Goswami Dancing Not Linked To Uddhav Thackeray Resignation

Claim :   Video shows dog attacking a child in Pune, Maharashtra.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Dog attack Dog Thailand 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News

📝Stay updated with all our latest fact check stories.
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Honeymoon To Hanuman Hotel: The Scene From 1983 Film That Got Mohammed Zubair Arrested
Honeymoon To Hanuman Hotel: The Scene From 1983 Film That Got Mohammed ...
Did Teesta Setalvads Great-Grandfather Give A Clean Chit To Gen. Dyer?
Did Teesta Setalvad's Great-Grandfather Give A Clean Chit To Gen....
Udaipur Tailor Brutally Murdered For Supporting Nupur Sharma, 2 Arrested
Udaipur Tailor Brutally Murdered For Supporting Nupur Sharma, 2...
Old Photo Of Sonia Gandhi With Ex-CJI Balakrishnan Falsely Shared As Justice Pardiwala
Old Photo Of Sonia Gandhi With Ex-CJI Balakrishnan Falsely Shared As...
2014 Photo Viral As Rihanna Holding Her Newborn Baby
2014 Photo Viral As Rihanna Holding Her Newborn Baby
No, This Is Not A Photo Of Eknath Shinde With Bal Thackeray
No, This Is Not A Photo Of Eknath Shinde With Bal Thackeray