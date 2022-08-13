No, Video Does Not Show Crowd Gathered To Watch Laal Singh Chaddha In UP

A video of a massive crowd gathered at a Kerala mall for a promotional event of a Malayalam movie Thallumaala starring Tovino Thomas is being shared with a false claim that it shows people flocking theatres to watch Laal Singh Chaddha at Lulu mall in Uttar Pradesh.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forest Gump, has been receiving boycott calls from several right-wing groups. According to news reports, the multi-starrer movie failed to make a grand opening at the box offices and collected around Rs 12 crore on its opening day. The video is being shared against this backdrop.



The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "People throng to see the film Lal Singh Chaddha at Lulu Mall, Lucknow."





Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into multiple keyframes and a reverse image search on one of them led us to a report by wire agency ANI published on August 12, 2022 with photos from the same location as in the viral video. ANI reported that the photos were from a promotional event of a Malayalam movie Thallumaala held at a mall in Kozhikode, Kerala.

The comparison between a frame from the viral video and the picture published by ANI can be seen below.

According to the report, "The promotional event of an upcoming Malayalam movie titled, "Thallumaala" at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode was cancelled following a mammoth crowd at the venue." It further added, "The visuals from the mall show people clinging to each other just like ants on all floors of the mall. There was a major traffic jam reported outside the mall. The whole program announced earlier had to be cancelled."



We also found a ANI tweet carrying the same visuals uploaded on August 11, 2022.

#WATCH | Huge crowd gathers at the Hilite Mall in Kozhikode, Kerala where the promotion of an upcoming Malayalam movie titled, 'Thallumaala' was to be held. The promotional event was eventually canceled. (10.08) pic.twitter.com/49V4kSfMuw — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Tovino Thomas, the lead actor of the movie, later expressed his gratitude to his followers and said that he has never seen such a crowd in his life, reported The Indian Express.

He further added that they could not able to conduct the promotional event in the mall due to the huge crowd.

