BOOM found that the video shows a large crowd gathered to attend an event for Malayalam movie, Thallumaala at HiLITE mall in Kerala.

By - Srijit Das
  |  13 Aug 2022 12:26 PM GMT
No, Video Does Not Show Crowd Gathered To Watch Laal Singh Chaddha In UP

A video of a massive crowd gathered at a Kerala mall for a promotional event of a Malayalam movie Thallumaala starring Tovino Thomas is being shared with a false claim that it shows people flocking theatres to watch Laal Singh Chaddha at Lulu mall in Uttar Pradesh.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forest Gump, has been receiving boycott calls from several right-wing groups. According to news reports, the multi-starrer movie failed to make a grand opening at the box offices and collected around Rs 12 crore on its opening day. The video is being shared against this backdrop.

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "People throng to see the film Lal Singh Chaddha at Lulu Mall, Lucknow."


Also Read: This Video Does Not Show Aamir Khan Admitting 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Is A Flop

Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into multiple keyframes and a reverse image search on one of them led us to a report by wire agency ANI published on August 12, 2022 with photos from the same location as in the viral video. ANI reported that the photos were from a promotional event of a Malayalam movie Thallumaala held at a mall in Kozhikode, Kerala.

The comparison between a frame from the viral video and the picture published by ANI can be seen below.

Comparison

According to the report, "The promotional event of an upcoming Malayalam movie titled, "Thallumaala" at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode was cancelled following a mammoth crowd at the venue." It further added, "The visuals from the mall show people clinging to each other just like ants on all floors of the mall. There was a major traffic jam reported outside the mall. The whole program announced earlier had to be cancelled."

We also found a ANI tweet carrying the same visuals uploaded on August 11, 2022.

Tovino Thomas, the lead actor of the movie, later expressed his gratitude to his followers and said that he has never seen such a crowd in his life, reported The Indian Express.

He further added that they could not able to conduct the promotional event in the mall due to the huge crowd.

Also Read: Photo of Aamir Khan At Chennai Press Meet Shared With False Claim

Updated On: 2022-08-13T18:03:16+05:30
Claim :   Video shows a massive crowd during Laal Singh Chaddha screening at Lulu mall in Uttar Pradesh.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Viral Video Laal Singh Chaddha Lulu Mall Uttar Pradesh Kerala 
