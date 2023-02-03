A video of a fight inside a movie theater is currently doing rounds on social media platforms falsely claiming that it shows Shah Rukh Khan fans thrashing Bajrang Dal members.

BOOM found the claim to be false. The video is from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district and shows a clash inside a theatre following an argument over soft drinks.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan made headlines before its release when right wing users called out actor Deepika Padukone and accused her of wearing saffron-coloured bikini in one of the movie scenes. The users also alleged that the scene is an insult to Hindu sentiments as saffron is considered as a holy colour in the religion. However, as per reports, Pathan has already managed to cross Rs 700 crore-mark worldwide in nine days since its release.

The video is being peddled with a caption, "SRK fans beating bajrang dal members".

Fact Check

BOOM ran a related Hindi keywords search about a clash inside a movie theater and found a tweet from news outlet UP Tak who carried the same visuals reporting it to be from Madhav Cinema Hall in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

The video report states that the clash took place following an argument over cold drinks and carries a statement from a police official mentioning the same.

A comparison between the viral clip and visuals of clash from the video report can be seen below.

As per a The Times Of India article, "Cops arrested two people in connection with the clash after the video went viral. According to police, the incident happened after the late night show of the movie finished."



Amroha Police, too, released a statement on their official twitter handle related to the incident and clarified that the fight occurred between two parties who were indulged in an argument over their cold drinks.

BOOM also reached out to Amroha Nagar police station for further information about the incident. The police informed us that they have arrested two people named Salman and Riyazu regarding the matter.



