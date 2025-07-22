A video of a man being drenched by a water tanker for urinating in public has surfaced with false claims linking it to Indore Municipality's cleanliness drive in Madhya Pradesh.

BOOM found that the video is from Peru’s Lima province.

Indore has been named the cleanest city for the eighth year in a row in the central government’s annual cleanliness survey. President Droupadi Murmu on July 17, 2025, presented the ninth edition of the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 Awards at a ceremony in New Delhi, where 78 awards were given across various categories. The viral video started circulating in this backdrop.

The Claim

The video is being shared with captions: “That’s why Indore comes at number 1" and "Indore Municipality rocks".

Click here and here to see such posts.

What We Found: Video Is From Peru, Not Madhya Pradesh

1. Local News Report From Peru: We first broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them; this led us to an article about the video published by La República on March 15, 2025. The report stated that the incident happened in Peru where urinating on public roads is not considered a criminal offense. It further stated that such a conduct can be sanctioned with fines, depending on the city.

2. Location Of The Video On Google Street View: BOOM observed that the video has been shot near a building named Cinemark. We looked up Cinemark Peru on Google Maps and found the same location in Lima Province. Cinemark is a theater chain based in Peru.











