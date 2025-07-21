A CCTV footage of cows trampling over an octogenarian in Maharashtra has surfaced with false claims that the video shows a recent incident from Bihar.

BOOM found the video is from June, 2025 when an 85-year-old retired revenue officer got fatally attacked by cows in a market area of Nashik district, Maharashtra.

Claim

The video shows disturbing visuals of two cows knocking over an old man in a busy street and trampling on him leaving the victim unresponsive. A user on Facebook posted the video with the caption, "Two uncontrollable stray cows attacked two elders on the middle of the road in Punsia village of Banka district of Bihar. Crushed the old man by beating with horns. The whole incident has been captured in CCTV..!" (Translated from Hindi)

NDTV India posted the viral video on their X handle claiming the incident is from Punsia village in Bihar. Latestly had also published a news article on July 21, 2025 with the same claim.

What We Found

1. Old video from Maharashtra: A related keyword search on Google led us to multiple video reports published by media outlets in June, 2025, carrying the viral video. According to the reports, the incident is from Kalwan in Maharashtra's Nashik district where the footage was captured from a CCTV camera.

2. The attack left 85-year-old victim dead: The Times Of India reported, the victim of the deadly cow attack from June 23 was identified as Bhalchandra Malpure, an 85-year-old resident of Kalwan. Malpure who was a former revenue officer succumbed to his injuries in the Kalwan Sub-District hospital on the same day where he was undergoing treatment after locals rescued him.