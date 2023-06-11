A video of a man dancing on a beach has recently been shared on social media misidentifying him as the son of a Supreme Court judge named Kripal Singh.

BOOM identified the person dancing as Damandeep Singh Chaudhary, co-founder of a talent agency, Runway Lifestyle. Furthermore, we did not find any Supreme Court judge named Kripal Singh in the history of Indian judiciary.

A similar such video, where content creator Damandeep Singh Chaudhary is seen dancing, was earlier viral with captions misidentifying him as senior advocate and LGBTQIA+ activist Saurabh Kirpal. Read BOOM's fact check here.

The video is circulating with captions taking a dig at Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for his statements on same sex marriage. DY Chandrachud was heading the five judge bench hearing arguments on legalisation of same sex marriage in the country.

The sarcastic Hindi caption reads, "New perfect video. He is the son of Supreme Court Judge Kripal Singh. Chandra Churan has gone mad to make him a judge of the Supreme Court, to recognize the gay law..!!"

(Original Text in Hindi: नया धांसू Video ये सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज साहब कृपाल सिंह के औलाद है जिसे सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जज बनाने के लिए समलैंगिक कानून को मान्यता दिलाने के लिए चन्द्रर चूरन पगला गया है..!!)





Fact Check

BOOM first searched for a Supreme Court judge named Kripal Singh on the Supreme Court's official website but was unable to find anyone by the same name in its judiciary history.

We then found that the same video was uploaded on the Instagram handle of one Damandeep Singh Chaudhary on June 3, 2023.

The person in the bio section identifies himself as a digital creator and the co-founder of a talent agency named Runway Lifestyle.

We also noticed that Chaudhary posted several such videos of him dancing on his Instagram handle "@damandiaries". BOOM reached out to Chaudhary who corroborated the same and clarified, "I am not the son of any Supreme Court judge."

Earlier, LGBTQIA+ activist and senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal took to Twitter to call out a homophobic claim and clarified that it's not him, when one of Chaudhary's videos went viral with the same claim.

There’s a video of a man dancing, allegedly me, that’s gone viral. a) it’s not me, b) mocking anyone this way is disgusting homophobia. Bigots may cloak their hatred behind justifications, but it remains vile. Shame on them — saurabh kirpal (@KirpalSaurabh) May 4, 2023

Kirpal, who is also the son of former Chief Justice of India B N Kirpal, identifies himself as gay and was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium to appoint him as a Delhi High Court judge.



A report by The Telegraph Online published on January 21, 2023, states, "In a statement reiterating its recommendation for appointment of Kirpal as a judge of the high court, the three-member Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, had lauded him for being open about his sexual orientation, saying it "goes to his credit" that he has not been surreptitious about it."



