A disturbing video of a man assaulting his wife has surfaced with a false communal claim on social media.

BOOM found that the incident is from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. We spoke to Hapur Nagar police who confirmed that there is no communal angle to the incident and both of them belong to the same community.

The Claim

Several users on X shared the video with the caption, "The situation of a Hindu girl married to Abdulla." The video is also circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook with a similar communal caption.

The video contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

What We Found

1. Official Statement From Hapur Police: We ran a related keyword search on X and found a post by Hapur Police debunking the claim of a communal angle. The post from June 26, 2025 further clarified that the clash happened because of a dispute between a Muslim couple.

2. Incident Happened In January, 2025: We then reached out to Hapur Nagar police station where senior sub-inspector Narendra Singh confirmed to us that the husband and wife are from the same community. Singh told BOOM, "This video came to our notice in January 2025. The woman had lodged a complaint of harassment against her husband and in-laws. After filing an FIR on January 5, 2025, a chargesheet was filed in the court and the matter is still in court."