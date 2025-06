A viral graphic of news channel News 24 is being circulated on social media, claiming that actor Aamir Khan will donate 50 percent of the earnings from his film Sitaare Zameen Par to victims in Gaza. BOOM however found that the graphic is fake.

The Claim

The graphic attributed to News24 is circulating on social media, with a Hindi text: 50 % of the second part of Taare Zameen Par earnings will be donated to Gaza victims.

Archives of the posts can be seen here, here and here.

What We Found: Viral Graphic is Fake

1. News24's executive editor dismissed the graphic as fake

BOOM found no supporting posts or articles related to the claim on News24’s official website or social media pages. Although the viral graphic mimics News24’s layout, its font does not match the original one.

Below is a comparison between the fake graphic and the original News24 design.