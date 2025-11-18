Delhi Explosion: Mock Drill Video From Maharashtra Viral As Terrorist Arrested

A video of a mock drill conducted by Mumbai Police in Oshiwara is being shared online with a false claim that it shows a real incident where terrorists were caught in Lokhandwala, Maharashtra.

The video has gone viral after the recent blast near Red Fort on November 10, 2025 that claimed at least 14 lives.

The Claim

A user on X shared the video with the caption, "Arghh. Terrorist arrested from Andheri West Lokhandwala. This is Kamdhenu Shopping complex a few metres away from my home. Some Islam apologists say, "Terrorism has no religion." I say, "but WHY do all the Terrorists have the same religion?" (sic)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Viral Video Shows A Mock Drill

1. News Report About The Mock Drill: We first ran a related keyword search about the video and found a news article by Free Press Journal from November 16, 2025. According to the report, the video shows a mock drill held by Mumbai Police. The article also reported that Oshiwara Police in Maharashtra clarified that the drill was conducted to demonstrate how they would respond in the event of a terrorist attack in the city.

2. Oshiwara Police's Statement: For further verification, BOOM reached out to Oshiwara Police who confirmed that the clip shows part of a mock drill held by security officials and not an actual incident of terrorists being arrested in the city.

Grok gets it wrong

Meanwhile, when a user asked Grok, X's AI chatbot, to check the authenticity of the incident, the chatbot amplified the viral false claim. It replied stating that two terrorists were arrested in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. Click here to see the reply.