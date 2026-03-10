Video Of EAM Jaishankar Calling Israel ‘Most Oppressed Country’ Is Deepfake

A video purporting to show External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar calling Israel the “most oppressed country in the world” and accusing the Muslim-majority country Iran of continuously harassing Israel is digitally altered and a deepfake.

BOOM found that the original speech by Jaishankar contains no such statement by the union minister. Tests with multiple AI detector models also flagged AI manipulation in the video.

In the video Jaishankar appears to say, "India has always stood up for the ones being oppressed. Today the most oppressed country in the world is Israel. Iran and other Muslim countries have been harassing them non-stop. And India will not sit and watch all Muslims keep harassing Israel. We stand proudly with Israel. Anyone who thinks otherwise is welcome to go to Pakistan because India will never tolerate any hatred of Israel."

He also appears to add that Israel has recently granted $3 billion in aid to the Afghan Taliban at India’s request, and that India’s next target is now Pakistan.

The Claim

X handle @InsiderWB shared the video with the caption, "Interesting silence from India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. No condemnation of Israel, no word on the killing of an Iranian Ayatollah, and none on attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the Gulf. Strategic alliances often reveal themselves in moments of crisis."

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

The pro-Pakistan X handle @InsiderWB has a history of sharing deepfake videos of Indian government officials, which were previously debunked by BOOM. Read here.

What We Found: Viral Video Is A Deepfake

1. Original Statement by the EAM: We first ran a keyword search to check whether any news reports carried the statements attributed to Jaishankar in the viral video but found none. We then reviewed the original speech delivered by Jaishankar in Parliament and found that the External Affairs Minister made no such remarks as claimed in the video.

The live streaming of Jaishankar's speech on March 9, 2026, can be seen on The Hindu’s official YouTube channel.

2. AI Detector Tool Flags Manipulation: Furthermore, we tested the video using multiple parameters on the AI detector tool Deepfake-o-Meter. The analysis indicated that the footage contains AI-driven digital manipulation and is not a real speech by Jaishankar.











