Video From Film Set Shared As Jews Being Publicly Hanged In Iran

A video of a film set where a scene of execution is being enacted is viral with a false claim that it shows Iran publicly hanging Jews, calling them Mossad agents.

The viral video is originally from the filming of the Iranian movie Bi Badan.

The Claim

Several users on X and Facebook shared the video, with the caption: But after the war with Israel ended, the Iranian Islamic regime arrested more than 700 Jewish Iranians, which is one-tenth of Iran’s entire Jewish population. They are being falsely accused of being 'Mossad agents' and are being publicly hanged on cranes."

What We Found: Video Captures Shooting Of Irani Film

Video From Filming Of Iranian Movie Bi Badan: We performed a reverse image search on key frames from the video and found the original footage uploaded to a YouTube channel named Alireza Donyadide on April 16, 2024. This predates the recent Iran-Israel conflict. The description on the YouTube channel stated that it belongs to Alireza Donyadideh, a stuntman and action scene designer by profession. Donyadideh also shared the same video on his Instagram in January 2025, stating in Persian that it shows a behind-the-scenes look at the Iranian film Bi Badan (The Bodyless).

Hanging Scene Appears In The Film: We found the Iranian movie Bi Badan, directed by Morteza Alizadeh, available on Dailymotion and on a YouTube channel called 'Televika'. The viral hanging scene appears around the 5-minute and 40-second mark.

Hence, it is clear that the video from the film shoot is being falsely portrayed as the public hanging of Jews in Iran.

Public Hangings In Iran: According to a BBC report, during the 12-day conflict, Iran executed three individuals on charges of spying for Israel and arrested more than 700 people. A report by Iran Human Rights states that Iran carried out seven public hangings in 2023 and four in 2024.



