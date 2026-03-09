A video that appears to show continuous missile strikes on a city, causing massive destruction while a person films the incident, is being circulated online as an Iranian attack on Israel through the sea.

However, tests conducted using multiple AI detection tools found signs of AI manipulation in the footage, indicating that the video does not show a real incident.

The Claim

Several verified users on X shared the video with the caption, "BREAKING: Reports circulating on social media claim that Iran has launched a major strike toward the sea area near Israel. However, there is no confirmed evidence of a nuclear attack, and these claims remain unverified at this time."

What We Found: Video Is AI-Generated

1. Discrepancies Observed in the Video: When we observed the video closely, we noticed multiple discrepancies. In one instance, the moving vehicles appear distorted and oddly shaped, and at times seem to move in ways that defy physical obstacles. These kinds of visual glitches are typical in videos created using artificial intelligence.

2. AI Detector Tools Flag Manipulation: For additional verification, the video was tested using AI detection tools like Hive Moderation and Deepfake-o-Meter. The analysis across different parameters on both platforms indicated AI-generated manipulation, confirming that the visual is not authentic.











