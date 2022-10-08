A video of a topless woman protesting against the Iranian government's mandatory hijab policy has been shared on social media with a false claim that it shows how the women participating in the anti-hijab protests in Iran are now protesting semi-naked.

BOOM found the claim to be misleading. The video shows a protest scene from Netherlands' capital Amsterdam against the Iranian regime's decision about the hijab policy.

The anti-hijab protests erupted across Iran after a young woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police following her arrest for not wearing the hijab properly. The death led women across the world offering solidarity to the Iranian women who have been protesting against their government's hijab policy. Several women reportedly cut their hair and burnt their headscarves to protest against the laws that enforce females to cover their hair and follow certain dress codes.

The video is being shared with a caption saying, "Anti Hijab protest now escalated to a Topless protest in Iran... From removing of hijab to throwing of hijab to burning of hijab to cleaning of shoes by hijab! From opening of face to opening of breasts. This happens when you suppress beyond & treat women not human."





Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the video and found a tweet from Amsterdam-based media organisation Radio Zamaneh's official twitter handle with the same video uploaded on October 1, 2022.

The Persian caption with the video translates to, "The protest movement of Niloufer Fouladi, an artist and one of the girls of Elkhebal Street, in protest against the mandatory hijab and the murder of Mehsa Amini by the government in Amsterdam. The Netherlands October 1, 2022".





We also found another video from the same protest held in Netherland's capital Amsterdam.

News organisation VOA Farsi tweeted a different video from the same protest where the same persons can be seen protesting against the anti-woman laws in Amsterdam.

اعتراض یک زن به قوانین زن‌ستیزانه جمهوری اسلامی با بدن برهنه‌اش در آمستردام هلند pic.twitter.com/OqjRQVDm5O — VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا (@VOAfarsi) October 1, 2022

