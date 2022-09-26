Protests in Iran continued on Sunday, the 10th day to see agitations, with citizens taking to the streets in light of the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini. The death of another woman, 20-year-old protester Hadis Najafi, caused further social media outrage.

Despite the government restricting internet services and apps like WhatsApp and Instagram, people continued protesting against the autocratic regime.

The government said on Saturday that it would take "decisive action" action against protesters. Several protesters have been killed in the crackdown against those opposing the government. The government summoned the ambassadors of Britain and Norway amid the massive pushback by citizens.

Amini's death last week sparked widespread protests across Iran with women burning their headscarves and cutting their hair on the streets in defiance of the government. Amini was killed after being taken into custody by Iran's morality police for not wearing a hijab properly.

Here are the latest updates from the protests:

Who was Hadis Najafi?

Hadis Najafi was a 20-year-old protester who was reportedly killed during the protests in Iran. A video of her tying her uncovered hair, in an act of defiance, before facing the security forces has since gone viral on social media. Local journalists and activists who shared the video said it was taken in the city of Karaj in Iran.

Kian Sharifi, a senior journalist with BBC Monitoring shared a video on Twitter saying her family has said that she has been killed in the protests. Reuters reported that her family confirmed to a US-based activist that she had been killed.

Hadis Najafi, an Iranian protester seen in a widely shared video tying her hair back before confronting security forces, has been killed, according to her family. She is said to have been shot multiple times.

Another video shared by Iranian activist Masih Alinejad showed her family crying during her funeral.

This is the funeral of 20 year old #HadisNajafi, who was shot dead on the streets by security forces for protesting. Hadis was a kind hearted girl & loved dancing. She was protesting against the brutal death of #MahsaAmini. Their crime: wanting freedom.

pic.twitter.com/tduxVe1SZf — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2022

Najafi is said to have sustained several bullet injuries that led to her death. According to the state television news, 41 people have been killed so far in the protests. The Guardian reported Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) as saying on Sunday that at least 57 people had died.

Woman cuts hair on brother's grave

Another video of a woman cutting her hair on the grave of her brother Javad Heydari, who was killed during the protests, also went viral on social media. The video showed people mourning at the grave of the protester while his sister, cut her hair on his grave.

Women have been cutting their hair in public places as an act of defiance. Alinejad wrote while sharing the video, "By cutting their hair, Iranian women trying to show their grief and anger."

An Iranian woman cuts har hair at the funeral of her brother Javad Heydari who got killed in Iran protest over the brutal death of #MahsaAmini

By cutting their hair, Iranian women trying to show their grief and anger.

Islamic republic must be gone.

Islamic republic must be gone.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/r7g7WoSxyS — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2022

What were Sunday's protests like?

Hundreds of people across Iran took to the streets chanting slogans against the government. The Associated Press reported that the protests had spread to at least 46 cities, towns and villages.

The protesters have demanded an end to the morality police and have refused to back down in face of government threats and action by the security forces. The Associated Press report said that at least 1,200 people had been arrested during the protests that have lasted 10 days now.

Videos from Sunday's protests on social media showed crowds in large numbers gathering and chanting slogans against the government.

Shayan Sardarizadeh, a journalist with the BBC, tweeted a video of protests in Yazd. Sardarizadeh said that people were raising slogans of "don't be afraid, we're all in this together."

Protesters chant "don't be afraid, we're all in this together" in the city of Yazd tonight on day 10 of demonstrations over the death of #MahsaAmini. This is significant as Yazd is one of Iran's most traditional and religious major cities.

Women have been waving their hijabs in the air and burning them in bonfires during the protests, and Sunday night was no different.

The Guardian reported that in the 10 days since the protests began, protesters have set ablaze police cars, thrown stones at the police forces and even started fires in government buildings.

Protests outside of Iran

The protests against the government of Iran have now spread outside of the country. Protesters clashed with the police outside the Iranian embassy in London. The BBC reported that five people were arrested and several officers were injured.

Demonstrators gathered in several parts of the United States to express solidarity.

ABC News tweeted a video showing people forming a massive queue on San Fransisco's Golden Gate Bridge to express solidarity.

Demonstrators in California lined the Golden Gate Bridge in solidarity with protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Boston, Washington, Rhode Island and Florida also saw protests over the death of Amini.

CNN reported that Iranian-Americans have called for an end to the crackdown against protesters and rights for women.

Why were ambassadors of Norway, Britain summoned?

Iran has maintained that the protests were influenced by "foreign" forces and have labelled the protesters as rioters. Reuters reported that the British and Norwegian ambassadors to Iran were summoned over the stance of these countries towards the protests.

While Iran was unhappy with how Persian media in the UK covered the protests, it wanted Norway to explain parliament speaker Masud Gharahkhani's support for the protests.

It has also criticised the US for supporting the protests.

Iran president Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the country will take "decisive" action against protesters. He has said that there will be a probe into the death of Amini.

However, Iran's interior minister Ahmad Vahidi claimed Amini was not beaten. BBC quoted Vahidi as saying, "Reports from oversight bodies were received, witnesses were interviewed, videos were reviewed, forensic opinions were obtained and it was found that there had been no beating."