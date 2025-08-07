Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared As Armed Illegal Immigrants In Assam

A video of a mob walking down a dirt road armed with bamboo sticks is being shared with a false claim that it shows illegal Bangladeshi immigrants heading to attack officials in Assam’s Goalpara district.

BOOM found that the visuals are from Kishoreganj, Bangladesh, and show a clash between two Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) factions that happened on July 1, 2025.

However, violent clashes erupted in Assam’s Goalpara district during an eviction drive in July this year. According to The Indian Express, the operation was carried out on July 12 to clear 140 hectares of land in the Paikan Reserve Forest. Around 1,080 families lost their homes. One person was later killed, and several police personnel were injured during the confrontation over the large-scale eviction.

The Claim

A verified handle on X shared the video with the caption, "Illegal Bangladeshis plan to attack officials in Goalpara, Assam with home made sharp spears and stones. What should be done to them?"

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video Is From Bangladesh

1. Bangladeshi News Reports With Matching Visuals: We ran a reverse image search on keyframes from the video and found that several Bangladeshi news outlets had reported on the incident using the same visuals on July 1, 2025. According to Dhaka Mail, Jagonews24.com, and Channel i News, the clash happened in Ashtagram, Kishoreganj, between two BNP factions. At least 40 people were injured due to the violence.

2. BNP Factions Clash in Kishoreganj: Another Bangladeshi outlet, Ajker Patrika, reported citing police and local accounts that the clash took place between groups loyal to Abdullahpur Union BNP President Kamal Pasha and Kishoreganj District Swechhasebak Dal Joint Convener Farhad Ahmed. The report further quoted Ashtagram Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Ruhul Amin, who confirmed the incident and said the clash was brought under control by the police.



