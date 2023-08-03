A video of a Muslim man running away to escape a mob chasing him in Dehradun, Uttarakhand is being shared falsely linking it to communal violence-hit Haryana.

The clip also shows a policeman trying to intervene and save the man from the mob. One of the men in the mob can be seen sporting a saffron stole.

BOOM reached out to Patel Nagar police station who confirmed that the incident took place because of an argument at Mahant Indiresh hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Several political leaders across the country raised questions about the failure of law and order in Haryana after multiple violent communal clashes rocked the state. The violence that began on July 31 during a Hindu religious procession claimed six lives so far and resulting the gutting of a mosque. Union Minister of State (Independent charge) and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh raised questions about the weapons used during a religious procession that led to the violence.

Several old and unrelated images and videos have gone viral as Haryana against this backdrop.

The video is being shared as Haryana with a caption that says, "State sponsored terrorism is on. It's horrific."







Click here to view the post.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and found a Facebook post from August 3, 2023, mentioning that the incident likely took place in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Taking a cue, we tried to geo-locate the area and found that the incident took place near Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in Dehradun's Patel Nagar area in Uttarakhand.





We also matched the photos of the hospital with the visuals from the viral video and noticed that the video was recorded near the hospital. The comparison can be seen below.





For further confirmation, we reached out to Patel Nagar police station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun who confirmed that the incident took place under their jurisdiction a few days ago.



A police officer, who did not wish to be named, told BOOM, "It's a recent incident, approximately happened 10-20 days back. The argument first broke out at Indiresh Hospital. Some people from a Hindu organisation were gathered there. They were chasing the Muslim person asking why he was listening to their discussion. We intervened at that time."

BOOM could not independently verify additional details about the incident.



