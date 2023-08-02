A video showing a youth being dragged and thrashed by mob has surfaced with a false communal claim that it shows a Muslim mob dragging and lynching a Hindu in Haryana's Gurugram district.

BOOM found that the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 28 when a youth got beaten for allegedly molesting and assaulting a woman.

Haryana's Nuh district including some sectors of Gurugram witnessed a series of clashes on August 1 causing six deaths and leaving multiple houses and shops severely damaged. The communal clashes first broke out following a rumour that said the absconding cow vigilante Monu Manesar would attend a Hindu religious procession organised in Nuh district, reported Hindustan Times. The police have arrested several protestors linked to the violence. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on August 2 that six people lost their lives in the recent violence.

The video is disturbing in nature. Readers' discretion advised.

The video has been tweeted with the caption, "IZALAMISTS Mob dragged Hindu and lynched him. This is Gurgam India". (sic.)





Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.



Fact Check

We first performed a keyword search in Hindi to know details about the video and found a tweet from August 1, with the same visuals.

According to the caption, the incident happened in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh



Horrid visuals: allegedly, MUSLIM men are seen dragging a Hindu YOUTH to a Muslim area as his poor mother in red saree tries to save him from jihadis.



Reportedly he was brutally beaten him up in the Muslim by Muslims



Condition of hindus in a state under… pic.twitter.com/TsFCjGSoiQ — Ritu #जिष्णु (@RituRathaur) August 1, 2023

A further keyword search led us to a local news report by Peoples Samachar from July 30, 2023, about the incident.

Click here to view the tweet.



For further confirmation, BOOM reached out to Om Prakash Mishra, City Police Superintendent, Ujjain about the incident. Mishra confirmed to BOOM that the video was recorded in Ujjain few days ago.

Mishra told BOOM, "A physiotherapist was molested and assaulted by a youth on July 28 when she was passing through the Mirchi Nala area of Ujjain. The woman then informed about the incident to her acquaintances who reached there, thrashed the youth and took him to the nearby Jivajiganj police station. The police later registered a case against him in the Khara Kuan police station and the youth is now in custody."

The CSP Ujjain also added that the youth's family members, later, registered a case under sections related to assault in the SC/ST act police station.



