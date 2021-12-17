Scripted Video Of A Kidnapping Viral With Communal Spin

A scripted video showing two men foiling a kidnapping attempt is viral on social media with false and communal captions claiming that it shows Muslim women kidnapping children from a park.



BOOM found that the viral video is a staged act and has been recorded by content creators to bring traffic to their social media pages.

BOOM has debunked several scripted videos that have been passed off with unrelated communal claims on social media. Although content creators upload these videos with disclaimers saying they are for 'educational purposes' only, these videos are prone to abuse as they are later cropped and shared with captions targeting Muslims.

The viral video shows a woman walking on a deserted road with a boy while two men in a car follow them closely. At one point in the video, the men get down from the car and confront the woman asking her who is the boy. The woman says the boy is her son and tries to walk ahead but one of the men pulls the boy away from the woman's clutch and continues questioning her.



Meanwhile, the boy says that the woman is not his mother and tells the men that some other women were taking his sister along with them ahead on the road. The men apprehend the others too. One of the men slaps the woman and asks her to tell the truth. The woman then accepts that she was kidnapping the children and would have forced them into begging later.

A Facebook post has shared the video with a Hindi caption that translates to 'See how this Jihadi woman is kidnapping a child from a park so that she can make him beg on the streets later. Please be careful about your children and don't let them play alone in the parks. Watch how this Jihadi Muslim woman was kidnapping a child'.

(Hindi: सभी मित्र बंधुओं से निवेदन है इस वीडियो को ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर करें देखिए यह जिहादी औरत कैसे पार्क में से बच्चे को चुरा कर भीख मंगवाने के लिए ले जाती है जितने भी माता-पिता हैं अपने बाल बच्चे को ज्यादा ख्याल रखें ज्यादा ध्यान दें कभी पार्क में अकेले खेलने मत जाने दे नहीं तो देखें यह एक औरत चार पांच बच्चे को कैसे चुरा कर ले कर जा रही थी और कहती है हाथ पैर तोड़ कर भीख मंगवाते हैं इन सब बच्चों से सभी सावधान हो जाएं यह जिहादी मुस्लिम औरत देखिए कैसे करके बच्चे को लेकर जा रही थी)





The video is viral with similar communal claims from other Facebook pages too.





















The video has also been shared with misleading claims without communalising the video.

A Facebook post shared the video with Hindi caption which translates to 'See how this woman was kidnapping children. Thanks to these brothers that she was caught'.

(Hindi: इस वीडियो को ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर करें देखिए यह औरत बच्चों को किडनैप करती है यह तो शुक्र है इन भाइयों का जिन्होंने इस को पकड़ा है पूरी वीडियो देखें कैसा सच सामने आया है)





Fact Check

BOOM watched the video closely and found a disclaimer at seven seconds into the video. The disclaimer reads 'The content made in this video should be considered for entertainment purposes only, information contained herein is not intended to be source of advice or credit analysis with respect to the information presented, any action you take inspiring from the video is strictly at your own risk and we will not be liable for any losses or damages in connection with the use of information available in this video. We respect every individual, profession, and organisation any roleplay we perform is solely to entertain you and not intended to hurt the sentiments of any person or community. Investing is always subjected to market risk; this is viewer's responsibility to verify their own facts before investing'.





The disclaimer itself proves that the video has been created for entertainment. However, we tried to find out the creators of the video. Since we have debunked such videos earlier, we did a search on Facebook based on the keywords that might have been used in the video.

We did a keyword search with 'baccha kidnapping prank video' on Facebook and found a similar video uploaded on a Facebook page on December 12 with a caption 'Bacche ka kidnapping prank video'. All the characters in both the videos are same.

Another combination of keyword search on Facebook led us to a different version of the same video uploaded on the Facebook page Mady Ki Duniya with a caption reading 'bche k sath asa nhi nhi'. The video was uploaded on December 9 and had over 4 million views.



The About section of the Facebook page calls its a 'Pranks and Expose' page. The Facebook page has a link to an Instagram ID officialmady01. The Instagram page has been listed as a content creator and YouTuber. However, we did not find the viral video on this account. There was, however, a link to a YouTube page shared on the Instagram account.

The YouTube page Mady K Prank has the same video uploaded on December 11, 2021 with a title 'Gift To You'. All the other prank videos on the home page have the same title i.e. Gift to You.









BOOM has reached out to the page Mady Ki Duniya. The article will be updated if we get a response.

