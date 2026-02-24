Video Does Not Show Gambhir Warning Trolls During T20 World Cup

A video of Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is being shared online with the false claim that it shows him speaking after India’s defeat to South Africa in the recent T20 World Cup.

The viral video shows Gambhir warning his critics who have nothing to do with cricket not to make remarks about the sport.

BOOM found that the video is from December 2025, when Gambhir spoke at a press conference and hit out at people questioning the team’s performance.

A crushing 76-run loss to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium has currently put India under pressure in the ongoing T-20 World Cup. The defeat has made the semifinal race tighter and strengthened the position of other teams in the group. At the same time, a Star Sports commercial featuring an Indian fan mocking a South African supporter about “repeating history” from the 2024 final drew major backlash online after South Africa responded with a victory and defeated India in the T20 World Cup.

The Claim

A user posted the video on Threads with a caption, "Gautam Gambhir warns Indian fans trolling him and Suryakumar Yadav after today’s loss against South Africa, urging restraint and backing the team."

What We Found: Video Is Not From 2026 T-20 World Cup

Video Is From December 2025: We first ran a related keyword and came across a report published by The Hindu on December 6, 2025, which featured a longer version of the same video. According to the article, Gambhir’s press conference was held after the Indian cricket team’s ODI series victory.

Another report by ABP News also covered the event. The article stated that Gautam Gambhir spoke to the media after India clinched the IND vs SA ODI series 2–1. During the interaction, he delivered a strong response to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, who had then raised concerns about India’s Test squad and suggested appointing separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball formats.

Gambhir then said, "Some people also made comments who have nothing to do with cricket. Even an IPL owner wrote about split coaching. That is surprising. It is very important for people to stay within their own domain. If we do not interfere in someone else’s domain, then they also do not have the right to step into ours."

Sports journalist Vikrant Gupta also shared the video on his verified X handle on December 7, 2025.

The video of the press conference by Gambhir was also uploaded on the official website of BCCI on December 6, 2025.



