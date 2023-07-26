An old graphic video showing bodies lying in a pool of blood on the road is circulating with a false communal claim that it shows a recent attack on the white people by Muslim refugees in France.

BOOM found the video is from 2016 and shows an aftermath of a terror attack in Nice, France during the Bastille Day celebrations that killed 84 people.

The video is being shared with a caption, "White people in France are being slaughtered and raped in droves by Muslims refugees."







BOOM also received the video on its WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) with a request for verification.









Fact Check

BOOM broke the video in its keyframes and ran a reverse image search on a few of them; it led us to a tweet carrying a screengrab from the video uploaded on July 25, 2016, with a French caption.

Il faut fermez tout les portes pour ces(personnes) Ca Suffit!!!! pic.twitter.com/pCMF0gFt9r — Mikael Kerimov (@ArtActionfi) July 15, 2016

Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search related to "attack France 2016" and found a video report by The Indian Express carrying the same visuals uploaded on July 18, 2016.

The report stated that an attack happened in the city of Nice. An excerpt from the report reads, "The Nice truck attacker staked out the seafront for two days before striking, it emerged on Sunday as investigators pieced together details of the IS-claimed massacre and questioned possible accomplices. A source close to the investigation told AFP that Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian, sent a text message just before the attack in which he “expresses satisfaction at having obtained a 7.65mm pistol and discusses the supply of other weapons”.

A France24 English news bulletin from July 15, 2016, carried visuals of the truck ramming into the crowd that took lives of several people in Nice, France. According to the bulletin the driver accelerated the vehicle and rammed into the crowd, mowing down scores of people and raising mass panic.

According to a report by NBC News published on July 16, 2016, a 31-year-old small-time criminal Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel used a rented white truck to run into the crowd and crush pedestrians leaving 84 dead, including 10 children, and 202 wounded.

On December 14, 2022, international news agency Reuters reported that a French court convicted seven men and one woman for their roles in the deadly 2016 truck attack in Nice.



