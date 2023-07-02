A stunt sequence showing cars falling from a multi-storied building from the film Fast and Furious 8 has been shared on social media with the false claim that it shows recent violence that occurred in France over the death of a teenager.

BOOM found that the clip shows an action sequence from the film Fast and Furious 8 filmed at Downtown Cleveland in Ohio.

Massive protests erupted across cities in France after a 17 year old boy, Nahel M, was shot dead for refusing to stop at a traffic stop in the town of Nanterre, west of Paris. President Emmanuel Macron urged the rioting protestors' parents to keep them at home and social media platforms to remove inciting content that would further stoke riots. Nahel's death has brought focus on the country's controversial firearms laws that permit an officer to shoot if a driver refuses to stop.

The video is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "France elected secular Liberal Macron as a president leaving a nationalist woman, see the result." (Original Text in Hindi: फ्रांस ने एक राष्ट्रवादी महिला को छोड़कर एक सेक्युलर लिबरल मैकरों को राष्ट्रपति चुना, परिणाम देखिए)





The video is also being shared on Twitter with the same claim.





Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and found a BuzzFeed news report published on June 4, 2016.

The article mentioned a tweet carrying the same video from June 3, 2016, and reported, "Fast 8 isn't coming out until 2017, but Justin King, a senior producer with AL.com, shared this footage on Twitter of the crew filming an absolutely insane action sequence in Cleveland".

Fast & Furious 8 filming in Cleveland. Imagine if you weren't aware and suddenly saw this. (h/t Kasey Crabtree) pic.twitter.com/0u08Lgo0DH — Justin King (@JustinKing) June 3, 2016

Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search and found several news reports about the shooting. American news outlet ABC News, too, shared the video on Facebook at that time mentioning it to be of a shooting scene for the movie Fast and Furious 8.



Fast and Furious is an international movie franchise which largely focuses on street racing and other action sequences. Numerous Hollywood stars such as Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and others are part of the franchise.



