US-Iran War: Old Video From US Viral As Evacuation At Israeli Airport

An old video showing passengers being evacuated from an aircraft has been shared with a false claim that it shows Israeli passengers being evacuated after an Iranian missile strike targeted an airport in Israel.

BOOM found that the video is from July 2025 and shows passengers evacuating American Airlines Flight 3023 at Denver International Airport in the western United States.

Tensions in the Middle East are escalating as Iran confirmed on March 1, 2026, that its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other government officials were killed in a joint US-Israel military operation. In response to the attack, Iranian officials vowed revenge and promised a fierce response as it continues attacks on several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The Claim

Several verified users on X shared the video with the caption, "Evacuation of Israeli passengers after an Iranian missile strike targeted an Israeli airport today."

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video Is Old and Was Recorded at a US Airport

1. Incident From July 2025: We first broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens. The search led to multiple news reports, including ABC News, CNN, and Sky News, reporting on the video. The reports quoted officials as saying that the video shows passengers were evacuated onto the runway via emergency slides after an American Airlines flight aborted its takeoff on the runway in Denver on July 26, 2025.

Passengers evacuated onto the runway via emergency slide after an American Airlines flight aborted its takeoff on the runway in Denver on Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said. https://t.co/RS1IHezccy pic.twitter.com/IhtBpHm3YM — ABC News (@ABC) July 27, 2025

2. Evacuation because of technical error: According to a report published by CBS News on July 27, 2025, the evacuation took place due to a possible landing gear issue during takeoff. The report cited the Denver Fire Department, which said the problem occurred on board American Airlines Flight 3023 from Denver to Miami International Airport while the plane was still on the runway.

The report further stated that all 173 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated from the plane.