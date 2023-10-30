A viral video purporting to show Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the chief minister of Chattisgarh works for billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, is cropped and misleading.

In the video, Gandhi can be heard saying, "... and you help Adani ji round the clock (24 hours), and the chief minister here also works for the interests of people like Adani. We work for the people like farmers, labourers, and small vendors."



However, in the original video, BOOM found that Rahul Gandhi was criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states for their alleged connections with Gautam Adani.

The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly elections will be held between November 7 and December 3, 2023 in two phases. The video is viral in this context.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Rahul Gandhi admits that Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel works for Adani all the time. Finally, truth is emerging, that it is the Congress, which has patronised Adani, the corporate group, Rahul doesn’t tire targeting. What a joke he is!"





Another right-wing handle Political Kida also posted the video with caption saying, "Rahul Baba, Who is the CM of Chhattisgarh? Who is working for Adani?"





Other right-wing accounts such as Megh Updates, Mr Sinha too posed the video with similar misleading claims.

Fact Check

BOOM found that the address by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh was streamed live from his official YouTube channel on October 29, 2023.

From 34:15 minutes onwards Gandhi can be heard saying, "The BJP has their governments in different states across India. Can you inform me that in which state the BJP has waived off the loans of farmers? You will not get a single state. And just leave the Central Government. They have a direct relationship with Adani ji. They do 'Adani, Adani' round the clock. They gave mines, airports, ports... also made farm laws for them. Modi ji says to farmers that we want to benefit you all... we have brought farmers bills for you... thinks that the farmers do not understand anything. You brought the law to snatch money from the pockets of farmers. You brought the law to give money to Adani ji."



Rahul Gandhi further says, "... and you help Adani ji round the clock (24 hours), and the chief minister here (the BJP-ruled states in India) also works for the interests of people like Adani ji. We work for the people like farmers, labourers, small vendors and youths. This is the difference."

The viral clip was created by culling out only a line from the speech and shared out of context thus changing the meaning of the sentence.

A longer version of the speech makes it clear the viral video is cropped and misleading. In his speech, Gandhi attacked the prime minister alleging that the PM and chief ministers of BJP ruled states work only in the interests of Adani.



