A cropped video of Rahul Gandhi has recently been shared on social media, falsely claiming that it shows the Congress leader making a derogatory remark by questioning the identity of 'Bharat Mata' or mother India.

BOOM found that in the original speech Gandhi answered his own question by explaining the term 'Bharat Mata' means the people of India.

In the 18 seconds video, Gandhi speaking from a podium says, "...everyone raises this slogan...you hear it a lot...victory to Bharat Mata...but who is this Bharat Mata?...what is it?...it's a question."

The video was posted by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official handle with the caption, "Who is the Bharat Mata, does it exist, asks puppet of George Soros. Shameful."



(Original Text in Hindi: ये भारत माता है कौन, है क्या, asks puppet of George Soros. Shameful.)

The cropped video was also shared by the official social media handles of BJP Delhi, BJP Himachal Pradesh, BJP Goa, and BJP Jammu and Kashmir.

Fact Check

BOOM found that the Congress leader delivered the speech during a public gathering in Bundi, Rajasthan, on November 19, 2023. We found that the event was broadcast live on Rahul Gandhi's official YouTube channel on the very same day.

Starting at the 55-second mark in the video, Gandhi repeats the exact lines that can be heard in the viral video. The Congress leader says, "Now Chandna ji has raised slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Everyone raises the slogan; a lot of times 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants can be heard. But who is 'Bharat Mata'? This is a question. Who do we all, including me, raise slogans for? 'Bharat Mata' is actually this land, yes or no?"



Continuing his speech, Gandhi says, "This 'Bharat Mata' comprises the people of India—your brothers, sisters, parents—everyone, whether rich or poor or old, who chants the slogan 'Bharat Mata.' Correct?" The snippet from the same speech was posted by The Congress' official X handle on November 19, 2023.

हम सबने 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे लगाए, लेकिन जानते हैं भारत माता कौन हैं?



'भारत माता' ये धरती है, देश की जनता है, आप सबके भाई-बहन, माता-पिता, देश के गरीब लोग हैं।



मैंने ये बात संसद में भी उठाई कि- जब तक हमें मालूम ही नहीं होगा कि देश में कितने दलित, पिछड़े, आदिवासी हैं तो… pic.twitter.com/MJStoYavqZ — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2023

Towards the later part of his speech Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves the interests of billionaire Gautam Adani and criticised him for failing to conduct a caste census in the country. He further mentioned that if the Congress assumes power, it will conduct the caste census.



