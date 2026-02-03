A video in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to say that the path to heaven is only through Jesus Christ and Christianity is fake and has been created using AI.

Tests through multiple AI detection models confirmed the same.

In the viral footage, Modi can be heard saying that Jesus Christ “does not change religion but changes life and eternal destinies.”

The Claim

The 55-second video posted on the Instagram handle @bible_prediction shows PM Modi appearing to say that Jesus Christ offers freedom from sin and a new life.

Click here to view the post.

What We Found: Viral Video Is AI-Manipulated

1. No Such News Report: BOOM first searched the official social media handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and found no record of such a video. We were also unable to locate any credible news report that supports the claims made in the viral video and attributed them to the Prime Minister.

2. Visual Inconsistencies: We then looked at the video in detail and spotted patterns usually associated with AI made videos. PM Modi’s hand gestures in the video remain minimal and stiff, and his speaking style comes across as robotic.

3. AI Detector Tool Flags Manipulation: We then analysed the video using Deepfake-o-Meter, an AI detection tool developed by the University at Buffalo. We used several methods, including AVSRDD, an audiovisual deepfake detector that matches speech with facial movements, and LIPINC, which checks lip sync and mouth irregularities.

Both methods concluded with 100 percent confidence that the video is fake and generated using artificial intelligence.







