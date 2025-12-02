Video Of Kashmir BSF Chief Blaming Government For Lack Of Funds Is A Deepfake

A video purportedly showing Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General of Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav saying that the force achieved nothing on counterterrorism because the central government is refusing to provide procurement budgets and funds is being peddled online as a real footage.

BOOM found the video has been manipulated using AI. In the original press conference, Yadav made no such remarks against the central government.

In the viral 1 minute 9 seconds footage, Yadav can be heard claiming that the BSF did not neutralise any terrorist, accusing the intelligence wing of misidentifying cows, shadows and even their own patrols as high value threats. The BSF IG then appears to say that the force did not spot anything even after closely monitoring 69 launching pads and that around 100 to 120 terrorists might already have entered the country across the LoC as per the force's latest assessment.

The Claim

A verified X user shared the video with the caption, "Breaking News BSF IG KASHMIR ASHOK YADAV MAKES SHOCKING REVELATIONS. "We have achieved zero on counter terrorism because the Centre government is refusing to provide us with our procurement budgets and funds, we are absolutely failing."

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Viral Video Is A Deepfake

1. Original ANI news report: We broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them using Google Lens. The search led us to a video post from ANI’s official X handle from December 1, 2025, which matches the visuals seen in the viral clip. Neither the post nor the video of BSF IG Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav contains any comment against the central government as heard in the viral version.

We also found the live stream of Yadav’s press conference from December 1, 2025, on ANI’s official YouTube channel and did not find any such remark against the central government.

The original statement by Yadav about the BSF's G unit monitoring all 69 active launching pads along the LoC and the terrorists waiting to infiltrate can be watched here.

2. AI Detector Tool Flags Manipulation: We tested the video using AI detector Deepfake-o-Meter developed by the University of Buffalo. The tool examined the clip across several parameters used to identify deepfake content, and most of them indicated possible AI manipulation in the viral video.





The central government's fact checking unit, PIB Fact Check, also refuted the claim and said Yadav has not made any such remark.



