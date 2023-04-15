A video of a funeral procession is being shared with a false claim that it shows a huge crowd gathered for last rites of gangster Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, who was killed in a police encounter.

BOOM found that the video shows the funeral procession of Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi in Lucknow on April 13 this year.

Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) officers on Thursday killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his aide Ghulam in an exchange of fire. Asad and Ghulam, both, were in the wanted list for their alleged involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Prayagraj Police Joint Commissioner Akash Kulhari informed news agency PTI that the last rites of Asad happened on April 15 in presence of his few distant relatives and locals at Kasari Masari graveyard.

A Twitter user tweeted the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Crowd of people involved in the funeral of Atiq Ahmed's son Marhoom Asad Ahmed! May Allah give patience to the family Ameen".

(Original Text in Hindi: अतीक अहमद के बेटे मरहूम असद अहमद की मय्यत मे शामिल लोगो का हुजूम! या अल्लाह परिवार को सब्र दे अमीन)





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the tweet.



Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that a longer version of the same video was uploaded on a YouTube channel on April 14 this year.

The video was uploaded with an Urdu caption detailing that it is from the funeral procession of Islamic scholar Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi.

We then ran a related keyword search and found the longer video was uploaded on another YouTube channel named D.U.N.U.L on April 13, 2023, with same details.

The exact sequence in the longer video can be watched from 2 minutes timestamp.

A comparison between the viral video frames and the scenes in the video from April 13, 2023, can be seen below.





Taking a cue, we reached out to Abu Sufyan Nadwi, a student of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow, for further confirmation.



Nadwi told BOOM, "This video was shot at the Lucknow campus ground of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama. It is from the funeral procession of Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi."

The Times Of India on April 14, 2023, reported, " Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi, one of the most respected Islamic scholars of India, passed away at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama - a prominent Islamic seminary in Lucknow - on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 94. The cleric is survived by his three daughters."

On the other hand, we also found an ANI tweet from April 15, 2023, carrying the burial visuals of Asad Ahmad amid tight security.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Last rites of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad being performed at Prayagraj's Kasari Masari graveyard.



Asad and his aide Ghulam were killed in an encounter on April 13 by UP STF. pic.twitter.com/IX1R9Qf8yg — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Click here to view the tweet.



