A video is being shared on social media that claims 'Raam' is a convertible bearer bond and is the world's most expensive currency. The video goes on to claim that Raam is a currency and is also used in the Netherlands.

Fact

BOOM found that 'Raam' is neither a national currency nor a legal tender. The Raam was introduced as a Global Peace Currency in 2001 by the GCWP, specifically Stichting Maharishi Global Financing Research based in Maharishi Vedic City in the US state of Iowa. The initiative was begun by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, a spiritual leader, with a known following of six million and whose disciples popularly include the Beatles. His movement is aimed to be cohesive "currency" in a global country of world peace. However, little is known of these bonds today. But despite the nomenclature stating that it is currency, relevant sources from within the movement, and from government have stated that it is not a national currency intended to complement or supplant national currencies like the US dollar or euro. BOOM had previouslty debunked the same claim in August 2020 when it was tweeted by Lawyer Prashant Patel Umrao.