Video Of Passengers Chanting Allah Hu Akbar Is Not From Air India Plane Crash

A video of passengers inside a turbulent plane chanting 'Allah Hu Akbar' is viral with a false claim linking it to London-bound Air India 171 flight that crashed into a building, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

BOOM found that the video is from 2024, when an Istanbul-bound Air Algérie flight started malfunctioning mid-air, causing panic among passengers who started the religious chanting.

In a tragic accident, at least 272 people died, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, after a Ahmedabad-London Air India flight crashed into an occupied building on June 12, 2025. Only one passenger out of the 242 people on board reportedly survived the crash.

The Claim

The video is viral with a Hinglish caption that translates to, "Plane crash in Ahmedabad" (Original text in Hinglish - Ahmedabad mein plane crash)





Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video From Air Algérie Flight, Not India

1. Algerian News Reports

A reverse image search on video keyframes showed results for the same video published by Algerian news outlet Echorouk Online on September 24, 2024. The story said the visuals show scenes from inside an Air Algérie Flight AH3018 from Algeria to Istanbul, which developed a technical failure mid-air, leading to panic among passengers.

The story included a statement from Air Algérie, stating that the flight returned to Algiers International Airport about an hour after takeoff as a safety measure.

2. Similar Visuals From The Incident

We also found a video report by Al Jazeera Arabic on September 25, 2025, featuring similar footage recorded by a passenger inside the same Air Algérie flight. At the 36-second counter, passengers can be heard chanting Allah Hu Akbar, as oxygen masks fall from the panel above the seat, due to a malfunction.

3. Video Does Not Match Air India Interiors

We compared the visuals in the video with the interior of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner and found that the seat colours do not match the carrier's signature red seats. Additionally, we did not find any verified visuals showing the state of the passengers before the Air India flight crashed.



