CCTV footage of a blast in Lebanon has surfaced with false claims that it shows visuals of the Air India flight hitting BJ Medical College on June 12.

BOOM found that the viral video is of a recording of a blast that struck Sheikh Ragheb Harb University Hospital in Lebanon's Toul in February, 2025.

On June 12, 2025 a London-bound Air India flight crashed seconds after takeoff into the hostel block of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. Four MBBS students who were having lunch in the mess building have died.

The Claim

The video is circulating on X with the caption, "🚨EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE CCTV recording of the moments when #AirIndia plane fell on #BJMedicalCollege Hostel."

What We Found

The video shows a blast in a hospital located at Toul in Lebanon.

1. Video Posted By The Affected Hospital In February

A watermark at the bottom left corner with the text 'SRHUH' can be seen in the video. A keyword search revealed the abbreviation stood for "Sheikh Ragheb Harb University Hospital" in Lebanon's Toul.

We found a longer-version of the viral footage uploaded on the hospital's offcial Instagram account on February 5, 2025.

2. News Reports About SRHUH Blast

A related keyword search in Arabic led us to a two and half minutes long version of the video published by Quds News Network, a Palestine-based news agency. Published on February 6, 2025, the video depicts the extensive damage that the hospital premises suffered with areas reduced to debris. The Arabic headline of the report when translated to English reads, "Footage documenting the occupation's bombing of Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in the town of Toul during the aggression on Lebanon."