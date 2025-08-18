Video Of Uttarakhand Sexual Harassment Accused Viral With False Communal Spin

A video of a man being caught by a local for making sexual advances to minor girls in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has surfaced with false communal claims that a Muslim man was caught for luring minor Hindu girls.

BOOM reached out to Karanprayag Police who confirmed that the accused was identified as Arjun and denied any communal angle to the incident.

The video shows a person apprehending a half-naked man and accusing him of luring schoolgirls into his room. He further accuses him of being caught naked near a temple with a minor girl recently and luring girls with chocolates.

The Claim

A verified X user shared the video with the caption, "This Muslim boy was luring a minor Hindu girl into his room, he was luring the girls into his net by talking sweetly. Now the local Hindus caught him, the rest of his treatment was done properly behind closed camera Pustang Pelai. District chamoli village karnprayag. Nori goun".

What We Found: Chamoli Police Denies Communal Angle To The Incident

1. Uttarakhand Police’s Clarification: A keyword search on X showed that Uttarakhand Police and Chamoli Police’s official handles dismissed the communal claim about the incident. The posts identified the man as Arjun (21), who was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and BNS sections at Karanprayag Police Station and sent to custody on August 8, 2025.

📢 चमोली पुलिस – स्पष्टीकरण



08 अगस्त 2025 को थाना कर्णप्रयाग में नाबालिग प्रकरण के आरोपी अर्जुन (21) को पोक्सो व बीएनएस धाराओं में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया। वायरल वीडियो इसी घटना का है, कार्रवाई उसी दिन हो चुकी है।



सावधान रहें, बच्चों से संवाद रखें। pic.twitter.com/KxdLSqEA3o — Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) August 13, 2025

2. Chamoli Police Denies Communal Angle: We reached out to the circle officer (CO) and station house officer (SHO) of Karanprayag police station. Both the officers denied any communal angle to the incident, stating that the accused and the minor belong to the Hindu community.



