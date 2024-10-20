Several posts on social media are falsely claiming that the incident of attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in Jaipur, Rajasthan, that happened on October 17, was carried out by Muslims, giving a false communal angle to the incident.

The claims were further amplified by Sudarshan News and Kreately Media on X which stated that men from a "particular community" were responsible for the attacks.

BOOM reached out to Jaipur Commissionerate's ACP Kuwar Rastradeep, who confirmed that both the assaulters and the victims are Hindus, ruling out any communal motive behind the incident.

Sudarshan News reported that a major stabbing incident occurred in Jaipur's Karni Vihar area on the night of October 17 and claimed that it was carried out by individuals from a "particular community," resulting in about 10 injuries. The report further claimed that one of the attackers, Naseeb Chaudhary, entered a temple in a predominantly Muslim area while the Hanuman Chalisa was being recited and kheer was being distributed as prasad in celebration of Sharad Purnima.





Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

Verified X account Kreately also posted about the incident, naming the accused, Naseeb Chaudhary.





Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

BOOM had previously fact-checked several misinformation spread by Sudarshan News and Kreately. Read more here and here.

Fact Check

During a keyword search for news reports related to the incident, we found an article published on October 20, 2024, by Rajasthan-based Hindi media outlet Patrika. The headline of the article translates to: 'Bulldozer demolishes house of Naseeb, accused in knife attack at RSS program; JDA takes action.'





The report stated that Naseeb Chaudhary had illegally occupied a room in a temple near his house. It further noted that after the incident, PRN-North Tehsildar Basant Parsoya conducted an inspection and filed a report, clearly indicating the illegal occupation of the facility. The report was then sent to the enforcement branch, which led to Jaipur Development Authority's (JDA) action.

Confusion over Naseeb Chaudhary's religious identity

We also found an article by NDTV Rajasthan from October 18, which reported that the accused's name, Naseeb, caused confusion about his religion and fueled rumours of a communal angle behind the incident. However, the report cited Jaipur Commissionerate's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kuwar Rastradeep, clarifying that the accused, Naseeb, belongs to the Hindu community.

According to the report, the ACP said, "On the occasion of Sharad Purnima, a Jagran and Kheer distribution program was taking place at a temple in the Karni Vihar area. Naseeb Chaudhary, who lives with his family next to the temple and has a criminal history, came to the temple with his son during the event. He attacked people there with knives and sticks, injuring six individuals. They were immediately taken to SMS Hospital for treatment. Once the police received information about the attack, they swiftly acted and arrested both attackers that night."

Rastradeep further added that during the interrogation, it was revealed that the two attackers had summoned additional individuals to the scene. The ACP stated that the police are reviewing the CCTV footage from the area and will take action against anyone found to be involved in the attack, regardless of their role.

In an interview with Rajasthan DD News, the ACP stated that the incident was a one-sided attack on a peacefully organised event and urged the public to maintain harmony in the area.

BOOM also reached out to Jaipur Commissionerate's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kuwar Rastradeep, who denied any communal angle to the incident and clarified that the accused, Nasseb, is also Hindu, not Muslim. The ACP said, "There is no communal angle to the incident. Both the accused and the victims belong to the Hindu community."