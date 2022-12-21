A morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely circulating on social media platforms with a false claim that he can be seen standing under a digital clock displaying the time as '4:20' on it.

The picture has been shared with sarcastic captions and netizens have used the term '420' to address PM Modi. 420 is commonly used in India for describing a person as a cheater in reference to Section 420 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 420 IPC is applicable for cases related to cheating and deceiving.

BOOM found that the digital clock shows the time as '1:13' in the original photograph contrary to the claims made using the viral image.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on the viral picture and found the original image in a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handle uploaded on December 14, 2021.

The original picture was posted along with two other images where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can be seen accompanying PM Modi.

The photos are captioned as, "Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations."

Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Modi, in the original photo, can be seen standing under a digital clock displaying the time as '1:13'. A comparison between the viral image and the picture tweeted by PM Modi can be seen below.





PM Modi paid a surprise visit to Varanasi to inspect the infrastructural work in the city earlier this month. A report from The Indian Express published on December 14, 2021 states that Modi walked the railway station platform past midnight and inquired about the facilities provided to passengers in the newly revamped station.

An excerpt from the report reads, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a surprise inspection of infrastructure development works in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, late on Monday night. The PM visited Banaras railway station, where he walked on the platforms of the revamped railway station at 1:13 am. He also inquired about the facilities developed for passengers."



The video of PM Modi inspecting Banaras Railway Station was uploaded by Prime Minister's Office of India on December 14, 2021. It can be seen below.







