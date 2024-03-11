A set of two images showing a 3D model of former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been shared with a false claim that the images depict ancient Indian philosopher Chanakya as reconstructed by scientists at Magadh University in Bihar.

BOOM reached out to Dr Gopal Singh, media convener of Magadh University, who refuted the claim, stating that the university does not have any such information.

The claim, based on a post by the X handle 'jerxn_', has been amplified by various news outlets, such as Free Press Journal, Sportskeeda, Lokmat Hindi, One India, and ABP News' Gujarat-centric portal ABP Asmita.

The handle posted the pictures with the caption, "Scientists at Magadha DS University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Chanakya, the author of Arthashastra might have looked."





Click here to view the post.



Other X users also shared the post, claiming that the pictures show the 3D model of Chanakya created by Magadha University situated in Bihar.





Click here to view the post.

Fact Check

BOOM noticed the bio of the X handle 'jerxn_' reads, 'Licensed Lorry Driver in the State of West Bengal'.

We then ran a reverse image search on the viral photos and discovered identical images on ArtStation, a platform that showcases the work of artists in games, film, media and entertainment.

A freelance character model creator Ankur Khatri posted the pictures on the platform along with other similar photographs with the caption, "Hi friends i am doing likeness study of M.S. Dhoni hope you like it, its wip... project did not work on hair, its remain."

In the resume part, Khatri mentioned that he creates such 3D models using softwires such as Maya, ZBrush, Mudbox, Adobe Photoshop etc.

Following the lead, we found out Khatri's Instagram profile, where he shared a video demonstrating the creation of a similar 3D model of MS Dhoni. The video can be seen below.

Click here to view the post.

Magadh University has not produced the model

We then shared the photographs with Dr Gopal Singh, media convener of Magadh University, as the viral claims suggest that the model was reimagined by scientists from Magadh University.

Dr Singh told BOOM, "Magadh University have no such information. This news is false."

We also reached out to Ankur Khatri, the artist who shared the pictures on ArtStation. Khatri confirmed that he made those images using digital sculpting software.

Khatri told BOOM, "I made these images with the help of software. These are the models of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni."



