An old video from Pakistan of a crowded market with several Muslim women in burqas is being shared on social media falsely claiming that it is from Bradford, United Kingdom.

The video is being shared on X with an anti-immigration and communal spin claiming that Bradford has transformed and become over crowded after mass immigration by Muslim migrants in Europe.





Several verified X users posted the 22 seconds video with a caption, "UK Migration Crisis The British city of Bradford is completely unrecognizable due to mass immigration. The picture is the same in many other European cities."

Fact Check

BOOM found that the video is from Shahi Bazar area in Hyderabad, Sindh, Pakistan, and not from Bradford, United Kingdom, as being claimed on social media posts.

We found several replies on posts carrying the same video mentioning that the video's location is Shahi Bazar in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

The X handle Willem Ouapie (@WOuapie) replied to a post with the same video and false claim, writing in Dutch which when translated reads, "I think this is the Shahi Bazar in Hyderabad. And it is a bit larger (and less warm) than the Bradford bazaar".

We then ran a keyword search related to Shahi Bazar in Hyderabad, Pakistan, which led us to an extended version of the same video posted by the verified YouTube channel named 'GIRL IN PARADISE' on February 10, 2022.



The video was uploaded with a caption, "WALKING TOUR OF HYDERABAD PAKISTAN, WALKING THROUGH SHAHI BAZAR, RESHAM BAZAR, CITY WALK, 4K60FPS, this colorful market is one of the main attractions of the city. The Shahi Bazar is considered one of the longest bazars in Asia. It starts from Pakka Fort and ends at Market Tower (Naval Rai Clock Tower). It's about 2km long. Here you can find some of Hyderabad's oldest bazaars selling arts, crafts, embroidery and jewelry of Sindhi heritage. It's around 400 years old bazar. Resham Bazar is another popular bazar here - they're very near by. It's a different world :)."

