AI Generated Photo Shared As PM Modi Meeting Sonia Gandhi In Hospital

A photograph showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who appears to be lying on a hospital bed, is being circulated on social media as a real image.

In the photo, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of Sonia Gandhi, is seen standing beside the bed, while a clock displays the date as March 30, 2026.

Tests using multiple AI detection tools indicated that the image is not real but generated using artificial intelligence.

The photo is being shared in the backdrop of recent reports stating that Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with fever and was discharged on March 31 after recovery.

The Claim

The photo was posted with the caption, "Political life is different, personal life is different. Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji visiting Smt Sonia Gandhi over her ill health shows true statesmanship, dignity, and compassion beyond politics, an example for the world."

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

BOOM also received the image on its WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) with a request for verification.

What We Found: Viral Photo Is AI Generated

1. No Credible Source for the Photo: We searched for the origin of the image but found no reliable source. The photo carries a “Mahi Hemram” watermark at the bottom right.

Taking this as a lead, we conducted a keyword search and found a Facebook page posting images with the same watermark. The viral image was not found on the page at the time of writing, but several artificial images of Indian political leaders were uploaded there.

The page bio lists the work role as “AI Promptician Alchemy Senior Graphic Designer.”

2. Results From AI Detection Tools: We tested the image using AI detection tools such as Hive Moderation and Truth Scan. The analysis indicated that the photograph contains AI-generated elements.





To check whether the photo was created using Google AI, we tested it using Google’s AI detection tool SynthID. The analysis confirmed that the image was generated using Google AI.











