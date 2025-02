An AI-generated photograph of actor Preity Zinta with Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell at the Maha Kumbh has surfaced with many believing it to be a real image.

BOOM tested the image using an AI detector tool and found that the photograph does not show a real visual but has been generated using Artificial Intelligence.

The photo is circulating on the internet with the caption, "Glenn Maxwell And Preity Zinta Lovely picture in mahakumbh Sangam" (sic)





Click here to view the post.

Fact Check

BOOM first ran a keyword search but found no credible reports confirming that actor Preity Zinta attended the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh with cricketer Glenn Maxwell.

We closely examined the photograph and noticed discrepancies commonly found in AI-generated images. Zinta’s hands appear incomplete in the photograph—a frequent issue in artificially created photos, as AI often struggles to generate hands and fingers accurately.





Taking a cue, we analysed the photograph using Hive Moderation, a tool that detects AI-generated visuals. Hive's AI detection tool determined that the image is 91.8% likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.